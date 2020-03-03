Take the pledge to vote

Man Who Pointed Gun at Delhi Cop During Violence on Jafrabad-Maujpur Road Arrested After 8 Days

The 33-year-old was arrested from Uttar Pradesh and is being brought to Delhi.

News18.com

Updated:March 3, 2020, 12:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Shahrukh Khan, the man who pointed a gun at a policeman during violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act on Delhi’s Jafrabad-Maujpur road, has been arrested after eight days, police said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old was arrested from Uttar Pradesh and is being brought to Delhi.

In the video that went viral last week, Shahrukh could purportedly be seen pointing his country-made pistol at the policeman on the violence-hit road on February 24. He fired eight rounds in the presence of police personnel.

Details to follow

