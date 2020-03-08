Man Who Returned from Saudi Arabia Dies in Bengal Isolation Ward; Samples Sent for Coronavirus Test
The diabetic man was suffering from fever, cough and cold, and reportedly had no money to take insulin for last three to four days.
Image for Representation (Reuters)
Kolkata: A diabetic man died in the isolation ward of a hospital in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Sunday, a day after he was admitted there with suspected symptoms of coronavirus following his return from Saudi Arabia.
According to doctors, he was admitted to the hospital with fever, cough and cold.
Though test results of his blood and swab samples for novel coronavirus were awaited, it can be said that Janarul Haque died probably of diabetes, Director of Health Services Ajay Chakraborty told PTI.
"The man was highly diabetic and was on insulin. He returned home from Saudi Arabia and had no money to take insulin for the last three to four days. He was also suffering from fever, cough and cold. He was admitted to the isolation ward of the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital yesterday and died today," the health services director said.
"We are waiting for the results of medical tests. The possibility of his death due to novel coronavirus infection is remote," he said.
However, precautions will be taken during the last rites of Haque according to the directives set by the Central and state governments for patients who die of the virus, another senior official said.
"Family members will not be allowed to touch the body since the man had been suffering from cough and breathlessness. Those performing his last rites will be given protective gear, masks and gloves. Though test results are yet to be known, we do not want to take any chance," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Rented 1-Room Set to Swanky Bungalow, Neha Kakkar's Journey Will Inspire You to Work Harder
- Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian Rock Bikinis on Family Pool Day
- Selena Gomez Says Kissing Dylan Sprouse Was 'One Of The Worse Days' Of Her Life
- Climate Activist Licypriya Turns Down #SheInspiresUs Honour as Modi 'Doesn't Listen'
- Tamil Nadu Woman Makes Eco-friendly Sanitary Pads to Promote Menstrual Hygiene