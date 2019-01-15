LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Man Who Sent E-Mail Threat to Kidnap Kejriwal's Daughter Detained in Bihar

The Chief Minister's Office had received an anonymous e-mail on January 9 threatening to kidnap the Delhi CM's daughter.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: A man has been detained for allegedly sending an e-mail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal threatening to kidnap his daughter, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Vikas Rai, a resident of Bihar's Samastipur, was arrested by a team of the Special Cell, a senior police officer told news agency IANS.

Police have also seized the phone he had allegedly used to send the e-mail. A Protective Service Officer has been deployed for Kejriwal's daughter by North district Police, officials said.

The Chief Minister's Office had received an anonymous e-mail on January 9 which was forwarded to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

Further details are awaited as his questioning is underway.
