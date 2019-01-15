English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Who Sent E-Mail Threat to Kidnap Kejriwal's Daughter Detained in Bihar
The Chief Minister's Office had received an anonymous e-mail on January 9 threatening to kidnap the Delhi CM's daughter.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: A man has been detained for allegedly sending an e-mail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal threatening to kidnap his daughter, police said on Tuesday.
The accused, Vikas Rai, a resident of Bihar's Samastipur, was arrested by a team of the Special Cell, a senior police officer told news agency IANS.
Police have also seized the phone he had allegedly used to send the e-mail. A Protective Service Officer has been deployed for Kejriwal's daughter by North district Police, officials said.
The Chief Minister's Office had received an anonymous e-mail on January 9 which was forwarded to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.
Further details are awaited as his questioning is underway.
