Man Who Sent E-Mail Threat to Kidnap Kejriwal's Daughter Detained in Bihar

A man has been detained for allegedly sending an e-mail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal threatening to kidnap his daughter, police said on Tuesday.The accused, Vikas Rai, a resident of Bihar's Samastipur, was arrested by a team of the Special Cell, a senior police officer told news agency IANS.Police have also seized the phone he had allegedly used to send the e-mail. A Protective Service Officer has been deployed for Kejriwal's daughter by North district Police, officials said.The Chief Minister's Office had received an anonymous e-mail on January 9 which was forwarded to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.Further details are awaited as his questioning is underway.