Man Who Shot 2 Indian Men in Kansas Bar to be Sentenced Today
The 53-year-old Purinton is already serving a life sentence in Kansas for premeditated first-degree murder.
Srinivas Kuchibhotla (right) poses for photo with his wife Sunayana Dumala in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in this file photo. (Photo: AP)
Kansas City: A Kansas man who fatally shot an Indian immigrant and wounded another in a suburban Kansas City bar is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday on federal hate crime charges.
Adam Purinton of Olathe agreed to a plea deal in May that recommended he be sentenced to life in prison on each of three hate crime charges, with the sentences to run consecutively.
Purinton reportedly yelled "Get out of my country" before killing 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla and wounding Kuchibhotla's friend, Alok Madasani, in February 2017. A third man who tried to intervene was wounded.
The attack raised fears that immigrants faced more violence after President Donald Trump's election and caused concern in India over safety in the US.
The 53-year-old Purinton is already serving a life sentence in Kansas for premeditated first-degree murder.
