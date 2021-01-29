Man Who Snatched Wireless Set from Constable During Farmers' Tractor Parade at Nangloi Held: Police

The Delhi Police has arrested a man who had allegedly snatched a wireless set from a constable during a tractor parade by farmers at Nangloi, officials said on Friday. According to the police, the accused was previously involved in three cases lodged in the national capital in 2019.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) A Koan said, "We have arrested the accused who snatched a wireless set from Constable Sonu at Nangloi on Republic Day. The wireless set has been recovered from his possession." Delhi's border points at Tikri and Singhu remained under heavy police deployment on Friday in the aftermath of the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital on January 26, officials said. Personnel of the Delhi Police, along with those of the paramilitary forces, have been deployed at the borders.

Several roads have been closed and the traffic police has asked the commuters to take other routes.