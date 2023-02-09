Man Who Spotted Dead Tiger in Kerala Found Hanging; Locals Allege Harassment by Forest Officials

A 56 -year-old man, who came across a tiger lying dead in this hill district recently, was found hanging on Thursday after allegedly being questioned by the forest officials into the matter.

Police said Harikumar was found hanging in a shed near his residence in Anbukuthmala by his neighbours this morning.

The local residents alleged that he took the extreme step after being harassed by the forest officials by summoning him several times for interrogation in connection with its investigation into the tiger death allegedly after being caught in a trap.

The forest officials rejected the charges, saying they had just enquired about the incident only once.

However, the locals alleged that after Harikumar spotted the dead tiger, the forest officials summoned him several times to Meppadi range office for questioning and that had caused him mental trauma.

They also blocked the State Highway demanding a probe into the death of Harikumar and action against the forest officials who allegedly harassed him.

The victim’s wife also alleged that a forest officer had called Harikumar on phone on Wednesday night and threatened him.

Forest officials said that they had enquired only once about what Harikumar had seen at Anbukuthimala, where the tiger was found dead. They said the man was never summoned to the office for interrogation.

Read all the Latest India News here