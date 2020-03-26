Man Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus after Treatment at Bhilwara Hospital Dies

New Delhi: The first death from the coronavirus pandemic in Rajasthan was reported from Bhilwara on Thursday. Of the more than 40 coronavirus-positive cases in the state, 17 have been reported from this city. The deceased was identified as Narayan Singh, 73, a resident of Sham ki Sabzi Mandi area.

The death occurred on a day when two more persons, one each in Jaipur and Jhunjhunu, tested positive for COVID-19 infection, said an official.

Both the patients, who tested positive, have history of travel to Middle East. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state so far rose to 40.

The source of the disease has once again been traced back to the city's Brijesh Bangar Memorial Hospital whose doctors had tested positive for the virus. Between returning from a trip abroad and treating patients at the hospital, a senior doctor is believed to have transmitted the disease to a lot of people, including hospital staff and patients. However, the local administration claims the patient did not die from coronavirus but due to his chronic medical conditions.

Sources say Singh was a chronic diabetic and had come to the hospital for dialysis treatment. On March 3, after suffering a stroke followed by a paralytic attack, Singh reportedly went into coma and was admitted. Between March 3 and March 11, he remained at the hospital — doctors asked him to be taken back home when his condition did not improve despite all treatment.

After the team of doctors at Bangar Hospital tested positive on March 20, the local administration carried out a survey to find details about all the patients who had come in contact with the doctors over the previous days. One of them was Singh.

"Immediately his blood sample was taken and sent for testing while he was in coma," said a statement issued by the state government. "The report turned out to be Covid-19 positive. Since the patient was already critically ill, it will be inappropriate to say he died due to coronavirus."

"A death has occurred but the patient was in coma due to kidney failure and diabetes before coronavirus spread in Bhilwara. So, it would not be appropriate (to say) he died of COVID-19 as the death occurred due to pre-existing diseases," said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh. He added that the two positive cases — in Jaipur and Jhunjhunu — have been found today and the total number of positive cases has risen to 49 in the state so far.

(With inputs from PTI)

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube