Man Who Threw Ink at AAP’s Somnath Bharti, Facilitated Given Rs 51,000 Cash Prize for His Act

Lucknow: A day after he threw ink at Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district, Jitendra Singh, district convener of far right organisation Hindu Yuva Vahini, was on Wednesday facilitated and awarded a cash price by a rebel Congress MLA Rakesh Singh.

Rakesh, who is now considered close to the BJP, gave a cash reward of Rs 51,000 to Jitendra for throwing ink at Bharti.

“The punishment Somnath Bharti received was very low according to what he had done. I thought the person who threw the ink must be honoured by paying 51 thousand rupees. I knew that no harm was done by the action of throwing ink and, at the same time, Bharti got a befitting reply for what he had said. At least this young man saved the honour of Rae Bareli and saved the honour of a Hindu,” said Rakesh Singh.

Speaking to the media, accused of throwing ink on Somanth Bharti, Jitendra Singh said, “During a media interaction that Somnath Bharti, who is an Aam Aadmi Party MLA, used abusive language on Param Pujya Maharaj Yogi Adityanath. Due to which we were angry, and that is why we had to throw ink on him. As he was saying abusive words to Yogi Ji.”

Bharti was arrested on Monday in Rae Bareli district over an alleged derogatory remark he made two days ago in the adjoining Amethi district on the state of hospitals in Uttar Pradesh. Jitendra threw ink at the Delhi MLA when he was coming out of a guest house.

In a tweet, Bharti accused the UP police of not following procedure, leading to his bail application in a designated court being scheduled for Wednesday, as a result of which he will have to spend at least the next two days in a jail.

Minutes after ink was thrown at him, Bharti retweeted a video on Twitter where he could be heard using a derogatory term for state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while talking about ‘atrocities on women’, ‘poor condition of education’ in Uttar Pradesh.

The AAP recently announced that it would contest 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The party has given responsibilities to its MLAs, including Somnath Bharti, Naresh Yadav, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, Pawan Sharma and Ajesh Yadav.