Man, Who Travelled 15,000 km Across Telangana Villages to Spread Covid-19 Awareness, Now Battles for Life

Bamandla Ravinder, who was working tirelessly since March 26 last year to aware people in several districts of North Telangana about vicious situation of Covid-19, is now battling for life after getting infected with coronavirus. He is a native of Chimalakuntapally village of Ganneruvarm mandal in Karimnagar district and is on a ventilator support at a private hospital and said to be in a critical condition.

Other family members of Ravinder had also tested positive of Covid-19 earlier but all have now recovered from the infection.

Last year when Ravinder noticed that people continue to flout Covid-19 guidelines during the lockdown or ‘Janata curfew’ announced by the government, he decided to aware people about the importance of preventing the spread of deadly novel coronavirus infection.

To do so, he purchased a public address system worth Rs 20,000 and fixed it on his bike. Ravinder, an agricultural labourer by profession, travelled about 15,000 kms, covering hundreds of villages in rural pockets of Sidhipet, Rajanna Siricilla, Jagitial, Peddapally, Karimnagar, Warangal, Janagam and other adjoining districts, appealing people to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols which would help to fight against the ongoing pandemic.

Concerned over Ravinder’s deteriorating health condition, his daughter Akshara has now sought help from actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, who is at the forefront of helping people ever since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic last year.

She has appealed to the actor, donors and other government officials for medical and financial support for his father’s treatment.

