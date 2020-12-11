Man, Who Works as Driver, Wins Rs 1 Crore Bumper Lottery in West Bengal's Malda

Mohammad Ramzan Ali, a driver by profession in West Bengal's Malda district, has becomes a crorepati by winning a whopping amount of Rs 1 crore in a lottery.

Mohammad Ramzan, who belongs to a poor family of seven members, lives on a roadside government land. He used to buy lottery tickets with a hope that he would get some money to build his own house. Fortunately, his dream came true on Thursday morning when he hit the jackpot.

He had bought a lottery ticket on Thursday of worth Rs 120 from Nurpur stand in Malda. Minutes after reaching home, he got to know about winning the first prize of lottery.

As soon as the news spread in his area, local residents gathered at his place to congratulate him for becoming a crorepati. Meanwhile, police also reached his house to provide him security.

Asked what he plans to do with the prize money, he said, "Firstly, I will buy a piece of land and build a home."