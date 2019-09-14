Man, Wife, Son Held for Strangulating Ex-wife, Trying to Kill Baby Daughter
The deceased was earlier married to the accused's brother-in-law, but they fell in love, and three years ago she married him after divorcing her husband. The couple had a daughter.
Representative Image.
Jalna (Maharashtra): The police arrested a man, his wife and their son on Friday for allegedly killing his second wife and trying to kill her two-year-old daughter in Jalna
city in Maharashtra.
The incident took place in Yashodeep Nagar area on Thursday night, police said.
The accused were identified as Amol Vasantrao Pathak (38), his first wife Vaishali and their son Ujjwal (19). The deceased was identified as Pooja Amol Pathak (25), Amol's second wife.
According to the police, Pooja was earlier married to Amol's brother-in-law. She and Amol fell in love, and three years ago she married him after divorcing her husband. The couple had a daughter.
Pooja lived separately with her mother. The relations between her and Amol soured after two years.
On Thursday night, Pooja's mother told police, Amol, Vaishali and son Ujjwal arrived at the house and strangled Pooja to death with a nylon rope. They also tried to kill the baby girl, she alleged. Amol, Vaishali and Ujjwal have been arrested and further probe is on, said police inspector Surendra Gadam.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Section 375 Movie Review: Akshay Khanna Shines in the Business of Law and Justice
- Krushna Abhishek's Sister Aarti Singh Confirmed to Participate in Bigg Boss 13?
- Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China at Rs 6.22 Lakh, Gets 271Km Electric Range
- Himesh Reshammiya Breaks Down at Media Event as Ranu Mondal Credits Him for Success
- Your Data, Location Might be Tracked with This SIM Card Flaw, Without Your Knowledge