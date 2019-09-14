Man, Wife, Son Held for Strangulating Ex-wife, Trying to Kill Baby Daughter

Jalna (Maharashtra): The police arrested a man, his wife and their son on Friday for allegedly killing his second wife and trying to kill her two-year-old daughter in Jalna

city in Maharashtra.

The incident took place in Yashodeep Nagar area on Thursday night, police said.

The accused were identified as Amol Vasantrao Pathak (38), his first wife Vaishali and their son Ujjwal (19). The deceased was identified as Pooja Amol Pathak (25), Amol's second wife.

According to the police, Pooja was earlier married to Amol's brother-in-law. She and Amol fell in love, and three years ago she married him after divorcing her husband. The couple had a daughter.

Pooja lived separately with her mother. The relations between her and Amol soured after two years.

On Thursday night, Pooja's mother told police, Amol, Vaishali and son Ujjwal arrived at the house and strangled Pooja to death with a nylon rope. They also tried to kill the baby girl, she alleged. Amol, Vaishali and Ujjwal have been arrested and further probe is on, said police inspector Surendra Gadam.

