Man Wins Rs 12 Crore Thiruvonam Bumper BR-75 Lottery in Kerala, Six People Bag Prize Worth Rs 1 Cr

A 24-year-old man in Kerala turned millionaire overnight after he won the first prize of Thiruvonam bumper BR-75 Kerala lottery worth Rs 12 crore on Sunday. Ananthu Vijayan is a resident of Kerala’s Idukki.

Before the announcement of the Thiruvonam Bumper 2020 Kerala lottery results, Vijayan had joked to his friends that he would be winning the Rs 12 crore prize. But, when he checked the results in the evening, much to his surprise, he found that his ticket number was mentioned against the first prize.

The man works as a clerk at Ponneth Temple in Ernakulam’s Kadavanthra. He belongs to a middle class family with his father working as a painter. His sister who had recently got a job as an accountant at a private firm in Kochi lost it during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Vijayan had purchased the ticket with the number, BR 75 TB 173964,. After tax deductions, he is expected to get Rs 7.56 crore. The Kerala lottery department declared Thiruvonam bumper BR-75 lottery results on Sunday. The second prize of Rs 1 crore went to six people with ticket numbers: TA 738408, TB 474761, TC 570941, TD 764733, TE 360719 and TG 787783.

The third prize worth Rs 10 lakh was bagged by ticket numbers: TA 384157, TA 404617, TB 129322, TB 508969, TC 267297, TC 434658, TD 346104, TD 564773, TE 165858, TE 278977, TG 346570 and TG 586641.

The fourth prize of Rs 5 lakh has been won by ticket numbers: TA 579257, TA 738402, TB 163619, TB 212872, TC 166362, TC 461768, TD 231778, TD 775969, TE 251503, TE 739462, TG 218595 and TG 356038.

If the winning amount is less than Rs 5,000, it can be claimed from any local lottery shop by just providing the lottery ticket. If the prize money is more than Rs 5,000, then winners will have to furnish the lottery ticket and a valid ID proof at a bank or government lottery office to receive the amount.