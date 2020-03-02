24-year-old, With 10,000 Followers on Twitter, Arrested for Spreading Rumours about Riots in West Delhi
The man's mobile phone has been recovered and the alleged social media post has been confirmed to have been posted from his profile, said police on Monday.
Security personnel patrol a violence-affected area of Northeast Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly spreading rumours about communal riots in West Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, police said on Monday.
The accused has been identified as Abhishek Shukla, they said.
"The Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi Police arrested Shukla for spreading rumours about riots in Nihal Vihar. He has over 10,000 followers on social media, and was using that particular platform to spread rumours," a senior police officer said.
His mobile phone has been recovered and the alleged social media post has been confirmed to have been posted from his profile, they added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Turns Cowgirl for Nick Jonas as They Go Horse Riding Together, See Pics
- Sussanne Khan is All Hearts for Hrithik Roshan's New Selfie
- This TikTok Star Counted Jeff Bezos's Total Wealth in Individual Grains of Rice
- Bong Joon-Ho's 'Parasite' to be Released as a 304 Page Graphic Novel
- Cristiano Ronaldo Watches from the Stands as Real Madrid Win 1st El Clasico Since His Departure