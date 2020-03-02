Take the pledge to vote

24-year-old, With 10,000 Followers on Twitter, Arrested for Spreading Rumours about Riots in West Delhi

The man's mobile phone has been recovered and the alleged social media post has been confirmed to have been posted from his profile, said police on Monday.

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2020, 11:21 PM IST
24-year-old, With 10,000 Followers on Twitter, Arrested for Spreading Rumours about Riots in West Delhi
Security personnel patrol a violence-affected area of Northeast Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly spreading rumours about communal riots in West Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Abhishek Shukla, they said.

"The Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi Police arrested Shukla for spreading rumours about riots in Nihal Vihar. He has over 10,000 followers on social media, and was using that particular platform to spread rumours," a senior police officer said.

His mobile phone has been recovered and the alleged social media post has been confirmed to have been posted from his profile, they added.

