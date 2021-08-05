Man With Fake Car Id of Deputy Director of Crime Control Bureau Nabbed in Kolkata

A man who falsely introduced himself as the Deputy Director of Crime Control Bureau was arrested on Wednesday night in Kolkata.

Kolkata Traffic Police’s Naka checking on EM bypass stopped a car that had Deputy Director National Crime Control Bureau embossed on it. There were also two plates bearing the West Bengal Government’s identity on the back of the vehicle.

The person in the vehicle introduced himself as Golam Rabbani but could not provide any valid documents to prove that he is the Deputy Director.

He was then taken to a local police station at Pragati Maidan. During the initial interrogation, Police found out that he is a resident of Beniapukur but had no connection with the Crime Control Bureau.

According to Police sources, he had been driving around the area with this car for a long time.

