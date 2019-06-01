Man with Fake Facebook Profile Lures Ghaziabad Woman With Job Offer, Rapes Her in Gurugram

: A 46-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a youth on the pretext of helping her in getting a job in a multi-national company here, the police said on Saturday.According to Shamsher Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime), the woman, a resident of Ghaziabad, met Amit Kumar through Facebook. Kumar offered her a lucrative job in a Gurugram-based multi-national firm and asked her to come here on Friday."Kumar met the victim near Gurugram bus stand and took her to a nearby hotel, located under the Sector 14 police station, and raped her," said Singh.The accused also threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone. Though earlier she was terrified, but later filed a complaint with the police, Singh said."The victim just knows the Facebook name of the accused. Based on her information, we are scanning Kumar's social media account and the CCTV footage of the hotel to know his actual identity," he said.The medical examination confirmed the sexual assault, he said.​