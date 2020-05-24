INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Man with Maoist Links Held by ATS in Mumbai, Pistol Seized

Representative image.

Representative image.

'He was arrested on a tip-off that an armed person would come to the petrol pump to commit an offence amid the lockdown,' an official said.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 6:18 PM IST
Share this:

A man with alleged Maoist links was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad from Andheri in the metropolis and a pistol and three bullets were recovered from him, an official said on Sunday.

Dalveersingh Balwantsingh Rawat (38) alias Raja alias Pappu Nepali was held from near a petrol pump on Saturday afternoon by the Juhu unit of ATS, he added.

"He is a history-sheeter with 30 cases against his name in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane. He was arrested on a tip-off that an armed person would come to the petrol pump to commit an offence amid the lockdown," he said.

"We have found that the accused is involved in a 2017 robbery at a gold unit in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. Some 16 kilograms of gold were looted in the incident. We suspect he has helped Maoists financially with the loot amount," said the official.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading