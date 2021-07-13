UP Man With Speech Disability Sterilised on Pretext of Covid Vaccination

An Asha worker in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district took a man with hearing and speech disability to the hospital from his home on the pretext of getting him vaccinated against Covid-19 virus. However, the 40-year-old unmarried man was sterilised at the district hospital. The man has been identified as Dhruv Kumar, a resident of Bishanpur village under the limits of Awagarh police station. Now, a probe is underway into the incident by the district hospital administration.

The Asha worker had left Dhruv on the way while returning home after sterilisation. He fell unconscious soon after returning to his home. Later, his family members rushed him to the district hospital as his condition was worsening. The doctors of the district hospital referred him to SN Medical College in Agra.

Victim Dhruv’s brother has demanded legal action against Asha worker by filing a complaint at Awagarh police station. In his complaint, the victim’s brother said that the Asha worker had come to his house and asked him to send his brother to the hospital for getting the Covid-19 vaccine shot but she got him sterilised.

The victim’s brother had alleged that an Asha worker asked him to “settle the matter” by taking Rs 20,000. Reportedly, to earn an incentive of Rs 400 for promoting sterilization, the Asha worker, Neelam Kumar got the man sterilized to complete the target given to each block by the district health department ahead of the world population day on July 11.

District Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Umesh Tripathi said that the incident has come to his knowledge and an investigation has been launched into the matter. He said that action will be taken against the people who are behind this incident after investigation.

