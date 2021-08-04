Man With Sword Vandalises Chennai TV Channel’s Office

A 31-year-old man brandished a sword and vandalised the headquarters of Sathiyam TV, a popular satellite channel in Chennai on Tuesday. The incident occurred around 7 pm in the evening. The man, identified as D Rajesh Kumar, verbally abused and threatened to attack journalists and staff of the channel. The Sathiyam TV office is located near Kamarajar Road in Royapuram. The incident has been recorded in CCTV footage fitted in the reception area of the channel.

The footage shows a man wearing an army print jacket barging into the channel’s office. He threatened staff working there with a sword and also damaged the furniture. He was seen drawing out a sword and a shield from the guitar bag. In the footage, pieces of shattered glass can be seen on the floor.

The staff called up the Royapuram police station and a team of cops rushed to the incident spot. The police arrested Kumar. According to the police, Kumar hails from Uppilipalayam of Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. He ransacked the TV office while covering his face, police said, adding that an FIR has been registered against him.

The police said that the case is being investigated and more information regarding the incident is being collected. Sathiyam TV CEO Sham said, “Three days ago, we received a threatening phone call. A person had threatened that he would damage our office.”

The Chennai Press Club has condemned the incident. It termed the incident as a terror attack and has urged the Tamil Nadu government to investigate the matter at a fast pace. The Press Club has also asked the state government to ensure the safety of the press and media in the state.

