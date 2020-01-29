Man With Symptoms of Coronavirus Tests Negative, 18 Other Suspects Also Fine in Rajasthan
Coronavirus symptoms were not detected in a total of 554 passengers of four flights who were screened on January 28, Singh said.
Image for representation.
Jaipur: A man, who was found with symptoms of coronavirus here, tested negative and 18 other suspects in Rajasthan were also in good health, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said on Wednesday.
Blood sample of the man, who was admitted to the Isolation Ward of the SMS Hospital, was sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for examination, he said, adding that the second sample would be taken according to the prescribed norms.
Along with this, instructions have been given to regularly screen and test all the suspects and their relatives for the next 28 days who have come from China, Singh said.
The additional chief secretary said adequate arrangements have been made for prevention, control and treatment of coronavirus in the state. Five doctors and as many nursing staffers have been deployed for screening at Sanganer International Airport.
Coronavirus symptoms were not detected in a total of 554 passengers of four flights who were screened on January 28, Singh said.
Personal protective equipment kits and N95 masks are available in adequate quantity for health workers, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What Will Realme Achieve From The Twitter Battles Against Xiaomi And Poco?
- Priyanka Chopra Gets Trolled for Grammy Dress, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Defends Her
- Alia Bhatt Responds to Rangoli Chandel Mocking Her for Sending Flowers on Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri
- 'That Was Quick!' Twitter Users Seem to Have 'Found' Prince Harry's New Job
- India Had a Big Role to Play in Apple’s Record Breaking Quarterly Revenues