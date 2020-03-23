Man With Travel History to Scotland Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, Total Cases Rise to 3

Patna: The number of COVID-19 cases in Bihar rose to three on Monday, after a 24-year-old man, with a travel history to the UK, tested positive for the disease at a hospital here, a Health Department official said.

The man had returned from Scotland on March 19 and was admitted to a city hospital with coronavirus symptoms two days later, she said.

Bihar reported its first death due to novel coronavirus on Sunday after a 38-year-old man, with travel history to Qatar, died at a hospital here.

Another woman who tested positive is currently undergoing treatment for it.

Out of 185 samples collected so far, three have tested positive for the disease so far, while reports of 55 are still awaited, the State Health Society''s bulletin said.

The Bihar government had on Sunday enforced a lockdown on all district headquarters, sub-divisional headquarters, block headquarters and urban local bodies of the state with immediate effect till March 31.

In a circular issued in this regard, it, however, clarified that all essential services -- groceries, medicines, dairy shops, petrol pump, CNG stations, banking, ATM, post office and print and electronic media, have been kept out of the purview of the lockdown.

