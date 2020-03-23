Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Man With Travel History to Scotland Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, Total Cases Rise to 3

Bihar reported its first death due to novel coronavirus on Sunday after a 38-year-old man, with travel history to Qatar, died at a hospital here.

PTI

Updated:March 23, 2020, 9:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Man With Travel History to Scotland Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, Total Cases Rise to 3
Commuters wears protective masks in wake of the deadly coronavirus, at a railway station. (PTI Photo)

Patna: The number of COVID-19 cases in Bihar rose to three on Monday, after a 24-year-old man, with a travel history to the UK, tested positive for the disease at a hospital here, a Health Department official said.

The man had returned from Scotland on March 19 and was admitted to a city hospital with coronavirus symptoms two days later, she said.

Bihar reported its first death due to novel coronavirus on Sunday after a 38-year-old man, with travel history to Qatar, died at a hospital here.

Another woman who tested positive is currently undergoing treatment for it.

Out of 185 samples collected so far, three have tested positive for the disease so far, while reports of 55 are still awaited, the State Health Society''s bulletin said.

The Bihar government had on Sunday enforced a lockdown on all district headquarters, sub-divisional headquarters, block headquarters and urban local bodies of the state with immediate effect till March 31.

In a circular issued in this regard, it, however, clarified that all essential services -- groceries, medicines, dairy shops, petrol pump, CNG stations, banking, ATM, post office and print and electronic media, have been kept out of the purview of the lockdown.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram