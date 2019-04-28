Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Man, Woman Kill 65-year-old Father over Property Dispute in Muzaffarnagar; Arrested

Body of Panna Lal, 65, who was missing since February 18, was found at the house of his son at Thanabhawan town in Shamli district.

PTI

Updated:April 28, 2019, 10:13 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Man, Woman Kill 65-year-old Father over Property Dispute in Muzaffarnagar; Arrested
Image for representation.
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar: A man and a woman were arrested for allegedly killing their father over property dispute in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said Sunday.

Body of Panna Lal, 65, who was missing since February 18, was found at the house of his son at Thanabhawan town in Shamli district on Friday, they said.

During investigation it was found that Lal was killed by his son, Sunil Kumar, and daughter, Lata, as there was some property dispute between them, SHO Sandeep Balyan said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram