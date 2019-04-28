English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man, Woman Kill 65-year-old Father over Property Dispute in Muzaffarnagar; Arrested
Body of Panna Lal, 65, who was missing since February 18, was found at the house of his son at Thanabhawan town in Shamli district.
Muzaffarnagar: A man and a woman were arrested for allegedly killing their father over property dispute in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said Sunday.
Body of Panna Lal, 65, who was missing since February 18, was found at the house of his son at Thanabhawan town in Shamli district on Friday, they said.
During investigation it was found that Lal was killed by his son, Sunil Kumar, and daughter, Lata, as there was some property dispute between them, SHO Sandeep Balyan said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
