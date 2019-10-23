Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Man Writes 'AP CM Jagan' on Number Plate to Evade Toll Taxes in Hyderabad

During a routine checking of vehicles on October 19, the traffic police in Jedimetla stopped M Hari Rakesh of East Godavari district for displaying the CM's name instead of the car's registration number.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2019, 10:23 AM IST
Man Writes 'AP CM Jagan' on Number Plate to Evade Toll Taxes in Hyderabad
The number plate read 'AP CM Jagan'. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident that came to light on Tuesday, a resident of Hyderabad was found carrying the name of Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on the number plates in order to evade toll taxes and checking.

During a routine checking of vehicles on October 19, the traffic police in Jedimetla stopped M Hari Rakesh of East Godavari district for displaying the CM's name instead of the car's registration number. The number plate read 'AP CM Jagan'.

On being asked, Rakesh said that he did this to get exemption from paying toll tax and evade checking by the traffic police. Following this, the police seized his car and registered a case of cheating and fraud against him.

