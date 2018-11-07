English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man,14-year-old Girl Die of Swine Flu in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore
Two others, including a 57-year old man, being treated for 'mysterious' fever also died, the hospital sources added.
Representative image (Getty Images)
Loading...
Coimbatore: A teenaged girl and a man, undergoing treatment for swine flu, died at the government hospital, hospital sources said on Wednesday.
32-year old Kathirvel died in the wee hours of Wednesday while Subashree (14) on late Tuesday night, they said.
Both were undergoing treatment for H1N1 flu.
Two others, including a 57-year old man, being treated for 'mysterious' fever also died, the hospital sources added.
32-year old Kathirvel died in the wee hours of Wednesday while Subashree (14) on late Tuesday night, they said.
Both were undergoing treatment for H1N1 flu.
Two others, including a 57-year old man, being treated for 'mysterious' fever also died, the hospital sources added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Diwali, It's a Festival of Lights: When Michael Scott and The Office Celebrated 'Indian Halloween'
- 'Have Watched Mubarakan 3 Times': Drake's Unusual Birthday Wish to Athiya Has Internet Confused
- Amid Marriage Rumours, Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Step Out for Romantic Date; See Pics
- I-League: Real Kashmir Held to Draw in First Home Game Against Churchill Brothers
- Intel Announces Massive 48-Core Chip, New Processor For Entry-Level Servers
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...