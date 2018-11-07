GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Man,14-year-old Girl Die of Swine Flu in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Two others, including a 57-year old man, being treated for 'mysterious' fever also died, the hospital sources added.

PTI

Updated:November 7, 2018, 6:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Man,14-year-old Girl Die of Swine Flu in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore
Representative image (Getty Images)
Loading...
Coimbatore: A teenaged girl and a man, undergoing treatment for swine flu, died at the government hospital, hospital sources said on Wednesday.

32-year old Kathirvel died in the wee hours of Wednesday while Subashree (14) on late Tuesday night, they said.

Both were undergoing treatment for H1N1 flu.

Two others, including a 57-year old man, being treated for 'mysterious' fever also died, the hospital sources added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...