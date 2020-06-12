Manabadi AP Inter Result 2020 at bie.ap.gov.in: Other Ways to Check AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Scores if Website Crashes

AP Inter Result 2020 | The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will shortly release the AP Inter 1st Year Result 2020 and AP Inter 2nd Result 2020 via a video link press conference. In a change of pattern, the BIEAP will first release the AP Inter results verbally in a virtual press conference and then begin uploading the scores on the official website at bie.ap.gov.in. In case the official website crashes, which is highly a possibility given the heavy traffic that the portal may receive, candidates can visit other alternative websites to get their score.

Candidates can easily check the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st Year Result and Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 2nd Result on these websites:

1. examresults.net,



2. manabadi.com



3. indiaresults.com

Meanwhile, students can also directly check their AP Intermediate results for classes 11 and 12 by filling in the boxes below:

Students should make a note that the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Result 2020 will be released through online mode only.

Manabadi Inter Result 2002: Steps to check AP Intermediate Result 2020







Step 1. Go to the official portal – bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2. Look for ‘Result’ tab and click on it

Step 3. Select AP Inter 1st Year Result 2020, AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2020

Step 4. Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 5. BIEAP Inter 1st Year 2020, Andhra Pradesh Inter 2nd Year Result 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 6. Students can download the result and keep a hard copy for future reference

Students can also get their BIEAP AP 1st Year, 2nd Result 2020 through SMS







AP Inter II Year Result 2020: How to check via SMS







GENERAL - SMS - APGEN2REGISTRATION NO to 56263

VOC. - SMS - APVOC2REGISTRATION NO to 56263

AP Inter I Year Result 2020: How to check via SMS







GENERAL - SMS - APGEN1REGISTRATION NO to 56263

VOC. - SMS - APVOC1REGISTRATION NO to 56263

Candidates Students, who are awaiting their result, should keep their admit cards handy as they will be asked to enter the credentials. This year, close to 8 lakh students have appeared for the examination.