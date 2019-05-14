English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2019: BSEAP to Announce Class 10 Results Today at bseap.org, manabadi.com
The AP SSC result 2019 or the AP 10th result will be released by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or APBSE on its official website at bseap.org and manabadi.com.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Manabadi AP SSC Result 2019 | In Andhra Pradesh, the AP SSC result 2019 or the AP Board 10th result 2019 will be announced by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE). The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or the APBSE will release the AP SSC result or the AP 10th result on its official website at bseap.org and manabadi.com. Over 6 lkha students are anxiously waiting for the Manabadi AP SSC class 10 results 2019. The AP SSC class 10 result 2019 will be released on May 14, confirmed the Andhra Pradesh Board officials. Therefore, students must be ready with their AP SSC admit cards to quickly find their AP class 10 result 2019 as soon as it is uploaded in the official website.
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education had conducted the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination (AP 10th exam) for the academic year 2018-19 from March 18 2019 to April 2, 2019. The Board will declare the Telangana Board SSC Result 2019 on the official website (bseap.org) of the Andhra Pradesh Board and students can also check their AP Class 10 results 2019 on examresults.net
AP SSC Class 10 Result 2019: How to Check
Step 1. Log in to official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) at bseap.org and manabadi.com.
Step 2. Now, fill in the required details in the slots. Then, Submit.
Step 3. Your AP SSC result 2019 will appear on the screen.
Step 4. Download it and keep a print-out of it.
Get Andhra SSC Results 2019 - AP Class 10 Result on Mobile - SMS
SMS - SSC
ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
The Andhra Pradesh board regulates and supervises the system of Secondary education in Andhra Pradesh, executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting recognitions to schools and, providing direction, support and leadership for all secondary educational institutions under its jurisdiction.
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education had conducted the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination (AP 10th exam) for the academic year 2018-19 from March 18 2019 to April 2, 2019. The Board will declare the Telangana Board SSC Result 2019 on the official website (bseap.org) of the Andhra Pradesh Board and students can also check their AP Class 10 results 2019 on examresults.net
AP SSC Class 10 Result 2019: How to Check
Step 1. Log in to official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) at bseap.org and manabadi.com.
Step 2. Now, fill in the required details in the slots. Then, Submit.
Step 3. Your AP SSC result 2019 will appear on the screen.
Step 4. Download it and keep a print-out of it.
Get Andhra SSC Results 2019 - AP Class 10 Result on Mobile - SMS
SMS - SSC
The Andhra Pradesh board regulates and supervises the system of Secondary education in Andhra Pradesh, executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting recognitions to schools and, providing direction, support and leadership for all secondary educational institutions under its jurisdiction.
- Andhra Pradesh
- Andhra Pradesh 10th result 2019
- Andhra Pradesh Board
- Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The World’s Smallest Pixels Have a Heart Made of Gold
- Surveen Chawla Shares First Picture of Baby Girl Eva, Leaves Fans Spellbound
- IPL 2019 Final | Watson Batted With Bleeding Knee & Got Six Stitches: Harbhajan
- Are You Fit Enough to Try Disha Patani's Butterfly Kick?
- Elon Musk is a Giggling, Crawling Baby in This Deepfake Video, Netizens Find it Disturbing
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results