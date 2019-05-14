Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2019 Released at bseap.org, manabadi.com: 5464 Schools Register 100% Scores

The AP SSC result 2019 or the AP 10th result released by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or APBSE on its official website at bseap.org and manabadi.com.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 14, 2019, 3:40 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Manabadi AP SSC Result 2019 | In Andhra Pradesh, the AP SSC result 2019 or the AP Board 10th result 2019 will be announced by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE). The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or the APBSE will release the AP SSC result or the AP 10th result on its official website at bseap.org and manabadi.com. Over 6 lkha students are anxiously waiting for the Manabadi AP SSC class 10 results 2019. The AP SSC class 10 result 2019 will be released on May 14, confirmed the Andhra Pradesh Board officials. Therefore, students must be ready with their AP SSC admit cards to quickly find their AP class 10 result 2019 as soon as it is uploaded in the official website.

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education had conducted the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination (AP 10th exam) for the academic year 2018-19 from March 18 2019 to April 2, 2019. The Board will declare the Telangana Board SSC Result 2019 on the official website (bseap.org) of the Andhra Pradesh Board and students can also check their AP Class 10 results 2019 on examresults.net.





AP 10th Result 2019: Statistics

Overall Pass Percentage: 94.88 %

Pass Percentage among Boys: 94.68%
Pass Percentage among Girls: 95.09%

Topper District

East Godavari: 98.19%

46.47% Schools Register 100% Result

5464 Schools Register 100% Pass

3 Schools Register 0% Pass

Subject-wise Percentage:

1. Second language: 99.98%
2
2. Social Studies: 99.84%

No. of students Who Got 10/10 GPAis 5.5% which is 32972 students.

GPA wise topper District:

1. East Godavari
2. Krishna District
3. Guntur


AP SSC Class 10 Result 2019: How to Check

Step 1. Log in to official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) at bseap.org and manabadi.com.

Step 2. Now, fill in the required details in the slots. Then, Submit.

Step 3. Your AP SSC result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 4. Download it and keep a print-out of it.

Get Andhra SSC Results 2019 - AP Class 10 Result on Mobile - SMS
SMS - SSCROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

The Andhra Pradesh board regulates and supervises the system of Secondary education in Andhra Pradesh, executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting recognitions to schools and, providing direction, support and leadership for all secondary educational institutions under its jurisdiction.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Live TV

Loading...
