Manabadi Result 2020: AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results Announced at bie.ap.gov.in; Girls Fare Better

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has announced the Manabadi Inter Results 2020 today on June 12. The board was expected to announce the results at 4pm on Friday. Students can check their Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st and 2nd year Results 2020 on the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.

Last year, the performance of the girls was better than that of boys in the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exam results.

The Andhra Pradesh Board students can check their AP Manabadi Inter result 2020 directly here:

Statistics for Inter 1st and 2nd Year results:







Inter 1st Year







Passing percentage: 59%

Girls percentage: 64%

Boys percentage: 55%

Inter 2nd Year







Passing percentage: 63%

Girls percentage - 67%

Top districts: Krishna (70%)

Guntur: 65%

Total number of students Inter 1: 5,07,228

Total number of students Inter 2: 4,88,795

Follow latest updates for AP Inter Result 2020 for 1st and 2nd year here.

This year too, every candidate needs to obtain at least 35 marks in every subject to clear the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year exam.

Steps to check AP Inter Result 2020 for 1st and 2nd year







Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education at bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for AP 1st and 2nd year Results 2020

Step 3: Login using all the necessary credentials and submit

Step 4: Your Mahabadi 1st and 2nd year intermediate Result 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the AP Inter Results Marksheet and take a printout for future reference

Students can check their grades at the official website of the state’s education board – bieap.gov.in and other websites, like results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in once the results are available online.

