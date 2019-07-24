Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Manabadi TS Inter 1st Year Supplementary Results 2019 Released at bie.telangana.gov.in, How to Check

The Telangana State Inter Supplementary Result 2019 released today at the official website of the Telangana State Board at bie.telangana.gov.in

Trending Desk

Updated:July 24, 2019, 1:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Manabadi TS Inter 1st Year Supplementary Results 2019 Released at bie.telangana.gov.in, How to Check
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

TS Inter 1st Year Supplementary Results 2019 | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the TS inter 1st year and 2nd year supplementary result 2019 on its official website at bie.telangana.gov.in. The Telangana State Inter Supplementary Result 2019 was released on Wednesday, July 24 at the official website of the Telangana State Board.

To check and download their Telangana Inter Supply Results 2019, the students can also visit alternative website results.cgg.gov.in. The TS Inter Supplementary Examinations were conducted in the month of June. TS BIE has already released the TS Inter 2nd year supplementary results earlier.

Here’s how to Download TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019 for 1st year

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE or Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at bie.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: The students can also visit alternative websites like results.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.com

Step 3: Click on the Telangana Inter Supply Results 2019 link available on the home page

Step 4: On the log-in page, enter your hall ticket number/roll number to get the result

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for future reference

You can also download TSBIE Mobile App from Google Play store to check your results and avail of other services.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram