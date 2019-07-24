Manabadi TS Inter 1st Year Supplementary Results 2019 Released at bie.telangana.gov.in, How to Check

TS Inter 1st Year Supplementary Results 2019 | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the TS inter 1st year and 2nd year supplementary result 2019 on its official website at bie.telangana.gov.in. The Telangana State Inter Supplementary Result 2019 was released on Wednesday, July 24 at the official website of the Telangana State Board.

To check and download their Telangana Inter Supply Results 2019, the students can also visit alternative website results.cgg.gov.in. The TS Inter Supplementary Examinations were conducted in the month of June. TS BIE has already released the TS Inter 2nd year supplementary results earlier.

Here’s how to Download TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019 for 1st year

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE or Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at bie.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: The students can also visit alternative websites like results.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.com

Step 3: Click on the Telangana Inter Supply Results 2019 link available on the home page

Step 4: On the log-in page, enter your hall ticket number/roll number to get the result

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for future reference

You can also download TSBIE Mobile App from Google Play store to check your results and avail of other services.