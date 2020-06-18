Manabadi TS Inter Result 2020 Shortly at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: How to Download TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year Admit Cards

Manabadi TS Inter Result 2020 | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will declare TS Inter 1st Year Result and TS Inter 2nd Year Result shortly. Telangana board secretary Syed Omer Jaleel has stated the Telangana Intermediate result 2020 for class 11 and class 12 students will be put out at 3 pm at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. For the academic year 2019-20, approximately 9.65 lakh students sat for the board examinations. Out of which, 4,80,531 students appeared for the TS Intermediate 1st year exam and the TS Intermediate 2nd year exam saw 4,85,345 students in attendance.

The TSBIE Inter Result 2020 will also be available on these websites: results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, examresults.net.

Students can log in to the website with the help of credentials mentioned on their hall ticket or admit card. Only after entering the roll number they will be allowed to access TSBIE Manabadi Inter Result 2020.

Students should not panic if they have misplaced the Telangana Board examination admit card. There are ways by which one can download TS Inter 1st Year, 2nd year admit card. First of all they need to calm down. Now, once they feel better turn on the desktop or laptop and read the instructions mentioned below.

Please note that students will have to enter authentic information in order to get their hands on the TS admit card.

Step 1: Click on your preferred search engine and type tsbie.cgg.gov.in



Step 2: On the homepage, a tab will appear saying ‘download hall ticket’ - click on it



Step 3: Fill up the basic information - like school name, registration number



Step 4: Verify all the information with the registration card in your hand



Step 5: After re-verification, click on generate hall ticket



Step 6: TS Inter Board 2020 hall ticket is ready for download



State’s Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy had said that the Telangana education board will announce the Manabadi TS Inter Result 2020 in the second week of June.

