Manabadi TS Intermediate Results to Release at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: How to Check Telangana Board Result via SMS, App

Manabadi TS Inter Result 2020 via SMS | Telangana State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy Garu will shortly announce TS Inter 1st Year Result 2020 and TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2020. Speaking with News18, a board official had confirmed that “on June 18 at 3pm, Minister for Education, P Sabitha Indra Reddy Garu will release the Intermediate Results from Nampally, Hyderabad”.

The announcement of the results will bring relief to the students and their parents as the declaration got delayed multiple times in the past. There are various websites – bie.telangana.gov.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.in where students can find their TS Inter Results 2020. Last year, the Telangana intermediate examination saw 60.5 per cent students pass the exams. For both the first year and second year exams, students need to score at least 35 marks in order to qualify.

Follow the latest updates for TS Intermediate results on News18 live blog

Students can check their TS Inter results directly here:

Apart from these, here is how you can check your Manabadi TS Inter Result 2020 via SMS and mobile application

TS Inter 1st Year, 2nd Year Result 2020 by messaging

In case you are a TSBIE first year candidate, follow the following steps

1. Type ‘TSGEN1REGISTRATION NO.’ and send the SMS to 56263 (General courses)

2. Type ‘TSVOC1REGISTRATION NO.’ and send it to 56263 (Vocational courses)

For second year students,

1. Type ‘TSGEN2REGISTRATION NO.’ and send the message to 56263 to know your TSBIE Intermediate results (general)

2. Type ‘TSVOC2REGISTRATION NO.’ to 56263 and press send

By mobile app

The Telangana State government has a mobile app ‘T App Folio’ to check the TS Inter Result 2020. Here is how you can use it:

1. Download the smart phone application ‘T App Folio’ from the Google Play Store

2. Enter your details and find out your inter results.