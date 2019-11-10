Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Managed by Cong Leaders, Newspaper Compares Ayodhya Ruling to 'Actions of Pak SC'; Draws BJP's Ire

The party's attack came even as National Herald, run by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) that is managed by senior Congress leaders, pulled down the article from its website.

PTI

Updated:November 10, 2019, 9:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Managed by Cong Leaders, Newspaper Compares Ayodhya Ruling to 'Actions of Pak SC'; Draws BJP's Ire
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday slammed the Congress for an article in the 'National Herald' on the Ayodhya issue, which said that the Supreme Court verdict reminded of the actions of the apex court of Pakistan, and accused the opposition party of duplicity.

The party's attack came even as National Herald, run by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) that is managed by senior Congress leaders, pulled down the article from its website. The newspaper, however, did not react to the BJP's criticism.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the opinion piece said that "the Supreme Court of India has ruled exactly what Vishwa Hindu Parishad and BJP wanted from the beginning, even after accepting that installing idols and demolition of the mosque was unlawful".

The write up claimed the Ayodhya verdict reminds of the Supreme Court of Pakistan which had reportedly allowed certain "illegal actions" by Pakistan's the then Governor General Ghulam Muhammad.

Patra said it was "sad" that such a write up has appeared in the paper. "There is no judicial system as transparent as India's," the BJP spokesperson said, adding that the article "exposed the duplicity of the Congress".

Meanwhile, the newspaper pulled down another opinion piece on the Ayodhya verdict and issued an apology on its Twitter handle.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram