Manager of Private Hospital Stabbed to Death at Home in Lucknow's Posh Gomti Nagar

Lucknow: A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death at his residence in Lucknow on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Vishwajeet Singh Pundhir, was the manager of a private hospital in the state capital and resided in a posh locality in Gomti Nagar.

Immediately after he was stabbed with a sharp object inside his room, Pundhir ran to his mother and brother were present at the house and was rushed to the hospital where he was first given CPR. Later, surgery was also performed on him as the stab wound ruptured one of the arteries of his heart. However, he was declared dead within hours.

“The case needs a thorough investigation. A lot of factors are unclear and contradictory,” ADG Rajeev Krishna said.

One of the deceased’s friends claimed that he had met Pundhir at the Polytechnic crossing to smoke around 12:30am, less than an hour before the murder took place.

State Excise Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who was known to Pundhir’s family, also visited the crime spot and said, “It is a very sad incident, but the police are investigating the case thoroughly. I am sure soon the culprits will be caught and punished by law.”