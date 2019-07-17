Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Manager of Private Hospital Stabbed to Death at Home in Lucknow's Posh Gomti Nagar

One of the deceased’s friends claimed that he had met Pundhir at the Polytechnic crossing to smoke around 12:30am, less than an hour before the murder took place.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | @qazifarazahmad

Updated:July 17, 2019, 2:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Manager of Private Hospital Stabbed to Death at Home in Lucknow's Posh Gomti Nagar
Image of businessman Vishwajeet Singh Pundhir.
Loading...

Lucknow: A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death at his residence in Lucknow on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Vishwajeet Singh Pundhir, was the manager of a private hospital in the state capital and resided in a posh locality in Gomti Nagar.

Immediately after he was stabbed with a sharp object inside his room, Pundhir ran to his mother and brother were present at the house and was rushed to the hospital where he was first given CPR. Later, surgery was also performed on him as the stab wound ruptured one of the arteries of his heart. However, he was declared dead within hours.

“The case needs a thorough investigation. A lot of factors are unclear and contradictory,” ADG Rajeev Krishna said.

One of the deceased’s friends claimed that he had met Pundhir at the Polytechnic crossing to smoke around 12:30am, less than an hour before the murder took place.

State Excise Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who was known to Pundhir’s family, also visited the crime spot and said, “It is a very sad incident, but the police are investigating the case thoroughly. I am sure soon the culprits will be caught and punished by law.”

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram