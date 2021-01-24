Managing 13,000 Vehicles over 170 Kms: Guidelines and Route for Farmers' Republic Day Tractor Rally

Farmers protesting against the three agricultural reform laws have been given permission to carry out a rally with tractors on Republic Day in Delhi, police said on Sunday. As of now, there are approximately 12,000 to 13,000 tractors at various Delhi border points -- around 7,000 to 8,000 at Tikri, around 5,000 at Singhu and around 1,000 at Ghazipur border -- police said, adding that their number is expected to go further up.

The route

The procession will enter the national capital from Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders and the tractors will return to their originating points. They will return to their destinations after covering a "respectable" distance of over 170 kilometers in Delhi, police said.

The rally will start from Singhu border and pass through Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi Borer, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway and will return to Singhu border. It will cover a stretch of around 62 kilometres.

The farmers with their tractors will start from Tikri border and pass via Nangloi, Najafgarh, Jharoda, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway and will head back to Tikri border.

The rally from Ghazipur border will pass through Apsara Border, Hapur Road, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway and concluded at Ghazipur.

Police further added that the rally will be held under strict vigilance because of intelligence inputs stating there may be a "disturbance of peaceful protest". Here are the provisions in place:

The rally will be conducted after the timing of the Republic Day Celebration ends.

Barricades and other security arrangements will be removed and the farmers will enter the national capital.

The expected number of tractors should be distributed in a way that the rally will be concluded in a peaceful and discipline way.

ALSO READ: Cong's Ravneet Singh Bittu Attacked at Singhu Border; MP Says Miscreants Given Cash to Discredit Stir

Guidelines for Participating Farmers

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha released a statement outlining its preparations and guidelines for farmers participating in the event. It said, "Remember, we have to enhance the grace of Republic Day and win the hearts of the people."

Take special care that women be treated with respect. The policeman is also a farmer wearing a uniform, do not quarrel with him. Journalists from any media channel should not be misbehaved with.

Tractors and other vehicles will feature in the parade, but trolleys, other than those showcasing special tableaux will not be allowed. Safety of such trolleys must be arranged.

Food and water for a duration of 24 hours must be carried. Provisions for protection from cold if stuck in a traffic jam must be made.

Every tractor should carry the National Flag along with the flag of the farmers' organisation. Flags of political parties must not feature.

Do not carry any weapons. Do not use any banners with negative or provocative slogans.

Notify your attendance at the parade in advance by giving a missed call.

Farmer leaders will begin the parade and no other tractor will be allowed to leave before them. Instructions given by traffic volunteers wearing green jackets must be followed.

The route of the rally has been decided and marked. Police and volunteers will guide the participants. Action will be taken against those who flout the marked route.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided that if a vehicle tries to stop on the road without cause or encamp on the way, our volunteers will remove them. All vehicles will complete the parade and return to where it started.

No more than five people, including the driver, will be allowed on one tractor. No one will allowed to sit on the bonnet, bumper or roof.

All tractors will proceed in a single file and not race each other. No one will try to overtake the tractors of farm leaders.

Tractors will not be allowed to play anything on their audio deck. This will make it difficult for people to listen to instructions from the Morcha.

All kinds of intoxication will be prohibited during the parade. If you see anyone driving while intoxicated, report it to the nearest traffic volunteer.

Do not throw garbage on the road. Keep a bag separately for garbage with you.

ALSO READ: Punjab Farmer Reaches Delhi on Tractor in 'Reverse Gear' to Participate in Rally on Republic Day

In case of emergencies, the organisation advised participants to: