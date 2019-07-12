Managing Director of SBI Anshula Kant Appointed MD and CFO of World Bank
As Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, Kant will be responsible for financial and risk management of the World Bank Group, reporting to the President.
Anshula Kant, managing director of the State Bank Of India, has been appointed as managing director and chief financial officer of the World Bank. (Image: Twitter/@kanshula)
Washington: Anshula Kant, managing director of the State Bank Of India, has been appointed as managing director and chief financial officer of the World Bank, its president David Malpass announced Friday.
As Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, Kant will be responsible for financial and risk management of the World Bank Group, reporting to the President.
"I am very pleased to appoint Anshula Kant as World Bank Group Managing Director and CFO. Anshula brings more than 35 years of expertise in finance, banking, and innovative use of technology through her work as CFO of the State Bank of India," Malpass said.
"She's excelled at a diverse array of leadership challenges including risk, treasury, funding, regulatory compliance and operations. I look forward to welcoming her to our management team as
we work to increase our effectiveness in supporting good development outcomes," Malpass said.
Among other key management duties, her work will include oversight of financial reporting, risk management, and working closely with the World Bank CEO on mobilization of IDA and other
financial resources.
As CFO of the SBI, Kant managed USD 38 billion of revenues and total assets of USD 500 billion. Stewarding the organization, she greatly improved the capital base and focused on the long-term
sustainability of SBI within her mandate. She has been a Managing Director and member of the Board since September 2018, the World Bank said.
With direct responsibility for the SBI's Risk, Compliance, and Stressed Asset Portfolio, Kant led the creation of investment opportunities while empowering risk management throughout the bank.
She held several positions across the organization and helped navigate a diverse array of leadership challenges, the bank said in a statement.
Kant is a graduate in Economic Honours from Lady Shri Ram College for Women and a Post-Graduate in Economics from Delhi School of Economics.
Also Watch
-
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Bumrah May Not be a World Champion, But This is His World
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Lucky to Manage Direct Hit: Guptill on Dhoni Dismissal
- Chris Hemsworth Beats Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson in Forbes’ Top 100 Celebrity List
- Kim Kardashian Called Out by Diet Prada for Plagiarising Emilio Pucci's Sunglass Design
- Man Married for 16 Years Asks For Wedding Certificate, Officials Ask Him to 'Marry Again'