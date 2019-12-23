Mandar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Bandhu Tirkey of JVMP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

66. Mandar (मांडर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Ranchi (रांची) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the South Chhotanagpur (दक्षिणी छोटानागपुर) division. Mandar is part of 12. Lohardaga Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.49% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 60.28%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.13%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,30,482 eligible electors, of which 1,68,302 were male, 1,62,172 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Mandar, there are 7097 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3680 are male, 3416 are female and 1 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 5215 voters in the 80+ age category and 4301 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Mandar Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JVMP -- -- Bandhu Tirkey LEADING BJP -- -- Deo Kumar Dhan INC -- -- Sunny Toppo AJSU -- -- Hemlata Oraon AIMEIM -- -- Shishir Lakra PPOI(D) -- -- Sanjay Mahli LJVM -- -- Sunil Oraon IND -- -- Gladwin Paul Minz IND -- -- Sushil Kujur Shiv Sena -- -- Etwa Lohra TMC -- -- Philmon Toppo BSP -- -- Munna Lohara RMP -- -- Geeta Orain

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,87,377 eligible electors, of which 1,49,403 were male, 1,37,974 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,55,065.

Mandar has an elector sex ratio of 963.58.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Gangotri Kujur of BJP won in this seat by defeating the TMC candidate by a margin of 7605 votes which was 4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 28.5% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JHJAM won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 29,971 votes which was 19.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JHJAM had a vote share of 38.06% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 66. Mandar Assembly segment of Lohardaga Lok Sabha constituency. Lohardaga Parliament seat was won by BJP's Sudarshan Bhagat.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 23 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 67.52%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.17%, while it was 60.69% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Phase 2 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 429 polling stations in 66. Mandar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 319.

Extent: 66. Mandar constituency comprises of the following areas of Ranchi district of Jharkhand: Bero, Mandar and Lapung police stations in Ranchi Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Mandar is: 23.3252 85.0218.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mandar results.

Follow live updates of the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election results on our comprehensive live blog, updated minute-by-minute.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.