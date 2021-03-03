'Mandate for 2022': Landslide Victory for AAP in Delhi Civic Bypolls as Party Wins 4 Wards, Congress Bags 1

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won four out of five wards and Congress one in the municipal by-polls in Delhi, results of which were announced on Wednesday. Bharatiya Janata Party which had held one of these wards, failed to open its account in the by-polls.

More than 50 per cent voters cast their votes in the municipal corporation bypolls in the five wards on Sunday. Congress candidate Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad defeated AAP candidate Mohammad Ishraq Khan by 10,642 votes in Chauhan Bangar ward.

AAP candidates won from Kalyanpuri, Rohin-C, Trilokpuri and Shalimar Bagh North wards. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a tweet congratulated the party workers for the victory and said people were fed up with the BJP and would bring in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's politics of honesty and work in the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls next year.

BJP had retained all three municipal corporations in Delhi in the 2017 civic polls with the AAP finishing a distant second. However, with the bypolls, AAP scored an impressive victory. AAP candidate Dhirender Kumar won the Kalyanpuri ward by 7,043 votes. AAP's Vijay Kumar defeated BJP's Om Prakash by a margin of 4,986 votes in Trilokpuri.

AAP’s Sunita Mishra defeated Surbhi Jaju of the BJP in Shalimar Bagh ward by 2,705 votes. The seat was earlier held by the BJP. Ram Chander of the AAP defeated BJP candidate Rakesh Goyal by 2,985 votes in Rohini C ward.

By-polls were held on Sunday, where more than 50 per cent votes were cast for the five municipal wards. AAP’s landslide victory in Delhi by-polls comes days after the party’s entry into Gujarat politics with 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation. CM Kejriwal, who is looking to expand the national footprint on Friday held a roadshow to thank the voters and supporters. He also gave a message to the BJP that retained power in its stronghold by winning 93 of 120 seats.