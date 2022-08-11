Masks are all set to be back in Delhi as deaths due to Covid increase nearly 3-fold in the national capital. The AAP government has now issued an order making masks mandatory in all public places adding that a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on those who violate the mask rule.

However, the Delhi government said that the fine under this provision will not be applicable to those travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.

Steady Spike in Delhi Covid Deaths

Delhi has seen an alarming spike in Covid deaths with 40 deaths reported so far just in the month of August which is nearly a three-fold rise as against the last 10 days of July when 14 people died due to Covid, according to official data. Deaths in the national have shown a steady spike on a daily basis in the month of August when compared to July. The number of deaths recorded on August 10 was the highest in nearly 180 days. Delhi’s total COVID-19 death toll stands at 26,351.

However, experts and officials said that the deaths are mostly being recorded among people who have comorbidities or are suffering from cancer, tuberculosis, or other accompanying illnesses. “In most of the cases, COVID-19 is an incidental finding. Most of these patients are already undergoing treatment for other diseases,” a government official told PTI.

Delhi’s Daily Positivity Rate Tops 17%

Worryingly, the national capital is also seeing a spike in daily cases over the past week with the daily positivity rate crossing 17%. According to Richa Sareen, a senior consultant, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, the risk is greater for the elderly and those with comorbidities as the disease tends to be severe in this section of the population. “There has been a rise in Covid cases, including reinfections and breakthrough Covid infections (post-vaccination), in the past week. This can be attributed to the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron that tends to bypass immunity,” she said adding that though the majority of the recent cases have been mild, everyone must be cautious in the coming days and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to prevent an exponential rise in cases.

