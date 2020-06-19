Mandatory Quarantine, Covid-19 Test if Arriving from Red Zones: Tibetan Govt-in-exile to Community

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Friday said 14-day quarantine and coronavirus test are mandatory for Tibetans arriving in community settlements here from or via red zones.

CTA President Dr Lobsang Sangay said Tibetans travelling from or via Delhi to the Tibetan settlements will strictly inform settlement officers concerned a week ahead of their arrival so that necessary arrangements can be made in view of the coronavirus situation.

"14-day quarantine and swab test is strictly mandatory for those arriving from or via red zones," he said, addressing Tibetans in India via video-conferencing in Dharamshala

"I appeal to all the Tibetans to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the CTA, state and Central governments," he said.

He said more than 750 Tibetans with travel history have been tested for coronavirus so far.

So far, 24 people have been infected in the Tibetan community in India, with 13 recoveries, 2 deaths and nine active cases.

Almost all the positive cases either have travel history to Delhi or are residents of the city, he said.

He said 11 people from the community have tested positive for the virus this week — seven in Ladakh, three in Delhi, and one at Doeguling settlement of Mundgod.

He also announced that 1 lakh face masks would be distributed in Tibetan settlements through the funds gathered by the Office of Tibet, Taiwan.

Dharamshala is home to the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama as well as the CTA, often called the Tibetan government-in-exile