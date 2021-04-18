Mandatory RTPCR Test or 14-day Room Isolation for Domestic Travellers to Kerala as Covid Cases Peak

Amid a massive rise in coronavirus cases, the Kerala government on Sunday issued a directive to all domestic travellers coming to the state to undergo RT-PCR tests or undergo 14-day room isolation. All travellers would also mandatorily have to register themselves in the COVID-19 related Jagratha portal.

Even vaccinated individuals would have to undertake a SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test within 48 hours prior to entering the state or immediately after reaching it. Those taking the test on arrival would have to isolate themselves at their respective places of stay till the test report is available. Those who would not undergo an RTPCR test have to stay in isolation for 14 days. If tested positive, the person should seek medical attention. If negative, the person should follow all guidelines, including wearing of masks, observing physical distancing.

International travellers should continue to follow the present protocol at the airports upon arrival, the order said.

Kerala registered 18,257 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths on Sunday, pushing the infection load to 12.39 lakh and toll of fatalities to 4,929. As many as 4,565 people have been cured with the total recoveriestouching 11,40,486. The total number infected so far has reached 12,39,424, said an official press release.

The active cases have mounted to 93,686 while the toll climbed to 4,929 with 25 new fatalities. Ernakulam continued to record the highest number of fresh cases (2,835), Kozhikode (2,560) followed by Thrissur, Kottayam, Malappuram, Kannur and Palakkad.

As part of mass testing in the state, 3,00,971 samples were collected on Friday and Saturday. In the last 24 hours, 1,08,898 samples were tested and the positivity rate was 16.77 per cent. So far, 1,42,71,741 samples have been tested, the release said.

Of the positive cases, 67 were health workers, 269 from outside the State and 16,762 infected through contact. At least2,37,036 people are under observation, including 11,353 in hospitals.

