Mandaviya Inaugurates IFFCO's 2 Nano-urea Plants in UP; Says Nano-DAP Approved by Expert Panel

Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday inaugurated cooperative organisation IFFCO’s nano urea plants at Aonla and Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh, and also announced that a government’s expert panel has given approval for launch of nano di-ammonium phosphate (DAP).

India imports a large quantity of urea and DAP fertilisers to meet domestic demand. The production of nano urea and nano DAP will help in reduction of imports and the government’s fertiliser subsidy bill.

According to an official statement, Mandaviya while addressing the event said nano urea, which is in the liquid form, will ensure the progress of the farmers and increase their income.

He highlighted the benefits of nano-urea stating that it is the best green technology and provides the solution for pollution. It saves the soil and also increases the production, and hence is the best for the farmers.

The minister further said, “Government’s Expert Committee has given approval to Nano DAP and it will also come to replace DAP shortly." He added that nano-DAP will immensely benefit farmers and it will be available at half the cost of DAP.

Mandaviya underlined the efforts of the government in making nano urea available to the farmers. He also pointed out the challenges in bringing nano urea, ranging from getting approvals from various departments and convincing the farmers to tackling conventional urea lobby.

The Union Minister said it is an alternate fertiliser.

“We for the years, used urea and DAP to increase the productivity. When we use urea, only 35 per cent Nitrogen (Urea) gets used by the crop and the unused affects soil. Today, the productivity of the soil is declining and crop production is saturated, it was essential to go to alternate fertilisers," he said.

Mandaviya advised farmers to use nano urea.

“When one farmer uses nano urea in his field and finds that the production is increased, soil also not getting affected and cost too gets decreased, he should advise others to use nano urea," the Union Minister said.

Dileep Sanghani, Chairman, IFFCO; Balvir Singh, Vice Chairman, IFFCO; and U S Awasthi, MD and CEO of the cooperative were present at the event.

In June 2021, the cooperative IFFCO launched nano urea in liquid form as an alternative to conventional urea. It has also set up manufacturing plants to produce nano urea.

In December, Awasthi had said IFFCO has produced 5 crore bottles of nano urea so far, out of which 4.85 crore bottles have already been sold.

IFFCO plans to launch nano DAP fertiliser in the market soon at Rs 600 per 500 ml bottle, he had said, adding that nano-potash, nano-zinc and nano-copper fertilisers were also in the pipeline.

