Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Mandeep Singh (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Mandeep Singh of INC is Traling
Live election result status of Mandeep Singh (मनदीप सिंह) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Nangloi Jat seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Mandeep Singh has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Mandeep Singh is a Indian National Congress candidate from Nangloi Jat constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Mandeep Singh's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 45 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 8.2 crore which includes Rs. 45.5 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 7.7 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 13.6 lakh of which Rs. 5.2 lakh is self income. Mandeep Singh's has total liabilities of Rs. 29.3 lakh.
This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Nangloi Jat are: Mandeep Singh (INC), Raghuvinder Shokeen (AAP), Sandeep (BSP), Suman Lata (BJP), Ajeet Kumar (BPC), Tarun Kumar Kothari (VSP), Digamber (SWP), Saroj Bala (PPID), Sanjeev Joshi (DJP), Chander Shekhar (IND), Rakesh Sharma (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Mandeep Singh (INC) in 2020 Nangloi Jat elections.
Click here for live election results of Mandeep Singh candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
