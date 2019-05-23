English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mandi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mandi (मंडी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
2. Mandi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Himachal Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.74% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.88%. The estimated literacy level of Mandi is 80%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ram Swaroop Sharma of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 39,856 votes which was 5.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.97% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Virbhadra Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13,997 votes which was 1.96% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 47.81% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 6 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.15% and in 2009, the constituency registered 64.11% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mandi was: Ram Swaroop Sharma (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,87,833 men, 5,62,575 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mandi Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Mandi is: 31.6452 76.9953
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मंडी, हिमाचल (Hindi); মান্ডি, হিমাচল (Bengali); मंडी, हिमाचल प्रदेश (Marathi); મંડી, હિમાચલ (Gujarati); மாண்டி, இமாச்சல பிரதேசம் (Tamil); మండీ, హిమాచల్ ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಮಂಡಿ, ಹಿಮಾಚಲ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); മാണ്ടി, ഹിമാചൽ പ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Mandi Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BSP
--
--
Ses Ram
BJP
--
--
Ram Swaroop Sharma
CPI(M)
--
--
Daleep Singh Kaith
SWMP
--
--
Kartar Chand
PPI(D)
--
--
Khem Chand
APOI
--
--
Rajender Suryavanshi
RTAM
--
--
Mehar Singh
AIFB
--
--
Chandermani
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Subhash Mohan Snehi
IND
--
--
Ghanshyam Chand Thakur
IND
--
--
Guman Singh
BSCP
--
--
Shiv Lal Thakur
IND
--
--
Col. Thakur Singh
IND
--
--
Dev Raj Bhardwaj
IND
--
--
Brij Gopal
IND
--
--
Dharmender Singh Thakur
INC
--
--
Aashray Sharma
