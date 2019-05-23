Take the pledge to vote

Mandi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mandi (मंडी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

May 23, 2019
Mandi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mandi (मंडी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
2. Mandi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Himachal Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.74% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.88%. The estimated literacy level of Mandi is 80%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

BJP
Ram Swaroop Sharma

BJP

Ram Swaroop Sharma

WON

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ram Swaroop Sharma of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 39,856 votes which was 5.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.97% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Virbhadra Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13,997 votes which was 1.96% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 47.81% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 6 contestants in 2009.

Mandi Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BSP
--
--
Ses Ram
BJP
--
--
Ram Swaroop Sharma
CPI(M)
--
--
Daleep Singh Kaith
SWMP
--
--
Kartar Chand
PPI(D)
--
--
Khem Chand
APOI
--
--
Rajender Suryavanshi
RTAM
--
--
Mehar Singh
AIFB
--
--
Chandermani
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Subhash Mohan Snehi
IND
--
--
Ghanshyam Chand Thakur
IND
--
--
Guman Singh
BSCP
--
--
Shiv Lal Thakur
IND
--
--
Col. Thakur Singh
IND
--
--
Dev Raj Bhardwaj
IND
--
--
Brij Gopal
IND
--
--
Dharmender Singh Thakur
INC
--
--
Aashray Sharma

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.15% and in 2009, the constituency registered 64.11% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mandi was: Ram Swaroop Sharma (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,87,833 men, 5,62,575 women and 0 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mandi Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Mandi is: 31.6452 76.9953

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मंडी, हिमाचल (Hindi); মান্ডি, হিমাচল (Bengali); मंडी, हिमाचल प्रदेश (Marathi); મંડી, હિમાચલ (Gujarati); மாண்டி, இமாச்சல பிரதேசம் (Tamil); మండీ, హిమాచల్ ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಮಂಡಿ, ಹಿಮಾಚಲ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); മാണ്ടി, ഹിമാചൽ പ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
