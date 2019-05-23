Mandi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BJP Ram Swaroop Sharma BJP Ram Swaroop Sharma WON

Mandi Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BSP -- -- Ses Ram BJP -- -- Ram Swaroop Sharma Leading CPI(M) -- -- Daleep Singh Kaith SWMP -- -- Kartar Chand PPI(D) -- -- Khem Chand APOI -- -- Rajender Suryavanshi RTAM -- -- Mehar Singh AIFB -- -- Chandermani NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Subhash Mohan Snehi IND -- -- Ghanshyam Chand Thakur IND -- -- Guman Singh BSCP -- -- Shiv Lal Thakur IND -- -- Col. Thakur Singh IND -- -- Dev Raj Bhardwaj IND -- -- Brij Gopal IND -- -- Dharmender Singh Thakur INC -- -- Aashray Sharma

2. Mandi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Himachal Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.74% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.88%. The estimated literacy level of Mandi is 80%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ram Swaroop Sharma of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 39,856 votes which was 5.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.97% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Virbhadra Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13,997 votes which was 1.96% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 47.81% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 6 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.15% and in 2009, the constituency registered 64.11% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mandi was: Ram Swaroop Sharma (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,87,833 men, 5,62,575 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Mandi is: 31.6452 76.9953Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मंडी, हिमाचल (Hindi); মান্ডি, হিমাচল (Bengali); मंडी, हिमाचल प्रदेश (Marathi); મંડી, હિમાચલ (Gujarati); மாண்டி, இமாச்சல பிரதேசம் (Tamil); మండీ, హిమాచల్ ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಮಂಡಿ, ಹಿಮಾಚಲ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); മാണ്ടി, ഹിമാചൽ പ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).