Mandi-Kullu National Highway Blocked after Landslide, Traffic Diverted
Representative Photo: Getty Images
The road will remain closed for the night, polcie said, adding that the traffic had been diverted through Bajaura Kataula for light vehicles only.
- PTI
- Last Updated: August 1, 2020, 10:08 PM IST
The Mandi-Kullu National Highway was blocked due to landslide following rains at Jhiri village in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Saturday, police said.
Machinery has been deployed but big boulders have come down, they added.
The road will remain closed for the night, polcie said, adding that the traffic had been diverted through Bajaura Kataula for light vehicles only.
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=boulders%2CHimachal+Pradesh%2Clandslide%2CMandi%2CMandi-Kullu+National+Highway&publish_min=2020-07-29T22:08:16.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-01T22:08:16.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)
Next Story
LIVE TV
georegion=277,country_code=US,region_code=OH,city=DUBLIN,dma=535,msa=1840,areacode=614,county=FRANKLIN,fips=39049,lat=40.1249,long=-83.0956,timezone=EST,zip=43016-43017,continent=NA,throughput=vhigh,bw=5000,network=aws,asnum=16509,network_type=hosted,location_id=0
FuelPrice
- Faridabad
- Ghaziabad
- Gulbarga
- Guntur
- Gurgaon
- Guwahati
- Hyderabad
- Indore
- Jabalpur
- Jaipur
- Jamshedpur
- Jodhpur
- Kanpur
- Kolkata
- Kota
- Kozhikode
- Lucknow
- Ludhiana
- Madurai
- Mumbai
- Mysore
- Nagpur
- Noida
- Patna
- Pune
- Raipur
- Ranchi
- Shimla
- Surat
- Thrissur
- Trichy
- Thiruvananthapuram
- Udaipur
- Vadodara
- Visakhapatnam
- Warangal
- Andhra pradesh
- Assam
- Bihar
- Chhattisgarh
- Gujarat
- Haryana
- Himachal pradesh
- Jammu and kashmir
- Jharkhand
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- Madhya pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Odisha
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Tamil nadu
- Telangana
- Uttar pradesh
- Uttarakhand
- West bengal
-
FUEL TYPE
PRICE
CHANGE
-
Petrol
₹ /L
+ 0.05
-
Diesel
₹ 74.26/L
+ 0.05
Price AS ON 01 August 2020
Powered By
Photogallery