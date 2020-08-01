INDIA

1-MIN READ

Mandi-Kullu National Highway Blocked after Landslide, Traffic Diverted

Representative Photo: Getty Images

The road will remain closed for the night, polcie said, adding that the traffic had been diverted through Bajaura Kataula for light vehicles only.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 1, 2020, 10:08 PM IST
The Mandi-Kullu National Highway was blocked due to landslide following rains at Jhiri village in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Saturday, police said.

Machinery has been deployed but big boulders have come down, they added.

