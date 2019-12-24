Mandoli Jail Warden Arrested for Smuggling Drugs Inside Prison

New Delhi: A 30-year-old warden from Mandoli Jail was arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs inside the prison, police said on Monday.

The accused, Jitender, was working at the prison since October last year and he was arrested on Saturday, they said.

He was carrying contraband weighing 25 grams inside his car while entering the jail on Friday night, they added.

"We received information from the ITBP that a jail warden was caught with a black contraband substance. He was carrying the substance in his car and was caught at the gate," a senior police officer said.

The police said that the substance was later tested by the Forensic Science Lab and cannabis was detected.

"We couldn't test the substance on Friday due to protests in the area. The accused told us that he was smuggling the drugs inside the jail to give it to inmates and had procured the contraband from Delhi," the officer said.

A case has been registered against him at Harsh Vihar police station.

The police are checking whether he has been involved in this kind of activity earlier.

