Mandsaur Rape Suspect's Mother Says Son 'Innocent', But Calls For the Noose 'If Guilty'

Even as protests and politics over Mandsaur rape incident continue, the aggrieved father of the seven-year-old has only one wish – hanging of rapists at the earliest.“I do not want any compensation. I just want the accused to be hanged,” he said. His reaction came after Madhya Pradesh minister for Women and Child Development Archana Chitnis told the media that Rs 5 lakh have been transferred to the account of survivor’s father by the state government.“The state government would take care of girl’s education and health,” Chitnis was quoted as saying by the local media.Several activists in Malwa region, including Mandsaur, Dhar, Ratlam and Indore, have been queuing outside the collectorate to hand over memorandum seeking death penalty for the rapists, while the mother of the second accused said that she firmly believes that her son is innocent.“I trust he is innocent. A CBI inquiry should be conducted in the case. If he is found guilty he should be severely punished,” mother of the second suspect said.Asif (24) and Irfan (20), residents of Madarpura were arrested on Wednesday night within 24 hours of the crime. The two worked as labourers in construction sites.A newspaper report quoted Mandsaur Kotwali police station in-charge inspector Jitendra Singh Yadav as saying that the duo used to drink and commit petty crimes together.Doctors treating the girl said there were several bite marks on her body, her nose was badly injured and rectum was ruptured, indicating that an object had been inserted into her privates. They had to cut some nerves to perform three surgeries to save the girl and her condition is stable now, they added.Congress has been demanding to airlift the girl to Delhi or Mumbai for better treatment. She is presently admitted to state-run MY Hospital in Indore.