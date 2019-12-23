Mandu Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of votes begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

24. Mandu (मांडू), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Hazaribagh (हजारीबाग) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Mandu is part of 14. Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.58% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.41%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.48%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,86,229 eligible electors, of which 2,03,745 were male, 1,82,483 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Mandu, there are 6715 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3658 are male, 3057 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 3386 voters in the 80+ age category and 3330 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Mandu Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AAP -- -- Md. Azad Rayn JVMP -- -- Chandra Nath Bhai Patel AJSU -- -- Nirmal Mahto CPI -- -- Mahendra Pathak JMM -- -- Ram Prakash Bhai Patel BSP -- -- Shahid Siddiqui SBSPA -- -- Anil Mathur PPOI(D) -- -- Arjun Ram LJP -- -- Md. Aenul CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Jaibir Manjhi MCO -- -- Dhaneshwar Turi JMM(U) -- -- Babita Devi BMP -- -- Mahmood Alam PSP(L) -- -- Sajada Khatoon IND -- -- Kumar Mahesh Singh IND -- -- Jitendra Kumar Roy IND -- -- Ramavtar Mahto IND -- -- Sundar Lal Marandi BJP -- -- Jai Prakash Bhai Patel IUML -- -- Abdul Qayum Ansari JD(U) -- -- Dushyant Kumar Patel AIMEIM -- -- Hamid Hashmi

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 3,53,669 eligible electors, of which 1,88,422 were male, 1,65,247 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,93,563.

Mandu has an elector sex ratio of 895.64.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Jai Prakash Bhai Patel of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7012 votes which was 3.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 34.38% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JMM won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 7,978 votes which was 4.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 22.03% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 24. Mandu Assembly segment of Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency. Hazaribagh Parliament seat was won by BJP's Jayant Sinha.

Number of contestants: A total of 22 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 17 contestants and in 2009 elections 21 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 62.41%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 64.56%, while it was 57.51% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Phase 3 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 520 polling stations in 24. Mandu constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 403.

Extent: 24. Mandu constituency comprises of the following areas of Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand: Mandu and Bishungarh police stations in Hazaribagh Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Mandu is: 23.8742 85.5732.

