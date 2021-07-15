Manduadih Railway Station in PM Modi's Lok Sabha Constituency Renamed as Banaras; Check Station Code

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Varanasi, a long-awaited decision has come into action as the Northern Eastern Railway (NER) authorities renamed the Manduadih Railway Station as Banaras on Wednesday. The newly painted signboards were put up with Banaras written in Hindi, Sanskrit, English, and Urdu. The decision to write the name in Sanskrit was taken in light of the demands made by the local administration and the people.

The process to change the station’s name started way back in 2019, when the former railway minister and the present governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Singh, put forth the request. After a lengthy administrational process which involved various approvals and NOCs, including that of the Uttar Pradesh Government, and the Ministry of Home Affair, the final decision was taken on August 18, 2020.

The step taken yesterday was also delayed as the Centre of Railway Information System (CRIS), and Freight Operations Information System had to be updated with the new code for the station. The code for the station with the new identity will now be ‘BSBS,’ starting from 12 AM today and will be reflected on all the tickets booked.

पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे के वाराणसी मंडल के मंडुवाडीह रेलवे स्टेशन का नाम परिवर्तित कर बनारस कर दिया गया है।अब इस स्टेशन का नाम हिन्दी में बनारस,अंग्रेजी में BANARAS तथा स्टेशन का कोड BSBS होगा। इसके साथ ही इस स्टेशन की नाम पट्टिका पर संस्कृत और उर्दू में भी इसका नाम अंकित किया गया है। pic.twitter.com/QRlqCNyYFe — North Eastern Railway (@nerailwaygkp) July 15, 2021

Considering all the delays and interruptions in changing the names of the station, the NER authorities have decided to start the replacement of old titles from now on, only after all clearances have been acquired from all necessary departments. It is because the process of changing the boards had to be stopped once in September since the Railway Board couldn’t provide clearance on time.

The Banaras Railway Station, formerly known as Manduadih Railway Station, is one of the most advanced and facility-loaded railway stations. So much so that it can be qualified as an airport. Sprawling and neat platforms, food plazas, VIP lounges, escalators, green and lustrous gardens, and an advanced booking station are some of the facilities that make the station stand out.

