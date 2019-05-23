Mandya Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name JD(S) Nikhil Kumarswamy JD(S) Nikhil Kumarswamy LEADING

Mandya Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INCP -- -- Gurulingaiah NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Sumalatha IND -- -- M.Sumalatha ANP -- -- D.C. Jayashankara UPP -- -- Divakar. C.P. Gowda IND -- -- T.K.Dasar IND -- -- Kowdle Channappa IND -- -- Aravind Premanand EGP -- -- Santhosh Mandya Gowda. IND -- -- Sumalatha Ambareesh BSP -- -- Nanjundaswamy IND -- -- Manjunath. B. IND -- -- Premakumar .V.V IND -- -- Puttegowda.N.C IND -- -- H.Narayana IND -- -- G. Manjunath IND -- -- Lingegowda S H IND -- -- Sumalatha P IND -- -- Satheesh Kumar .T.N IND -- -- M.L. Shashikumar IND -- -- C. Lingegowda JD(S) -- -- Nikhil Kumarswamy Leading

20. Mandya is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.73% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.94%. The estimated literacy level of Mandya is 70.22%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, C S Puttaraju of JDS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 5,518 votes which was 0.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 42.76% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.In 2009, N Cheluvaraya Swamy (Swamygowda) of JDS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 23,500 votes which was 2.28% of the total votes polled. JDS had a vote share of 37.24% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.47% and in 2009, the constituency registered 68.83% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mandya was: L R Shivaramegowda (JDS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,39,052 men, 8,30,121 women and 89 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Mandya is: 12.5239 76.8962Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मांडया, कर्नाटक (Hindi); মান্ডিয়া, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); मांड्या, कर्नाटक (Marathi); મંડ્ય, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); மாண்டியா, கர்நாடகா (Tamil); మాండ్యా, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಮಂಡ್ಯ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); മാണ്ഡ്യ, കർണാടക (Malayalam)