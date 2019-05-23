English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Mandya Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mandya (ಮಂಡ್ಯ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mandya (ಮಂಡ್ಯ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
20. Mandya is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.73% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.94%. The estimated literacy level of Mandya is 70.22%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, C S Puttaraju of JDS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 5,518 votes which was 0.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 42.76% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, N Cheluvaraya Swamy (Swamygowda) of JDS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 23,500 votes which was 2.28% of the total votes polled. JDS had a vote share of 37.24% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.47% and in 2009, the constituency registered 68.83% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mandya was: L R Shivaramegowda (JDS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,39,052 men, 8,30,121 women and 89 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mandya Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Mandya is: 12.5239 76.8962
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मांडया, कर्नाटक (Hindi); মান্ডিয়া, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); मांड्या, कर्नाटक (Marathi); મંડ્ય, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); மாண்டியா, கர்நாடகா (Tamil); మాండ్యా, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಮಂಡ್ಯ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); മാണ്ഡ്യ, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
JD(S)
Nikhil Kumarswamy
JD(S)
Nikhil Kumarswamy
LEADING
In 2009, N Cheluvaraya Swamy (Swamygowda) of JDS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 23,500 votes which was 2.28% of the total votes polled. JDS had a vote share of 37.24% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.
Mandya Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INCP
--
--
Gurulingaiah
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Sumalatha
IND
--
--
M.Sumalatha
ANP
--
--
D.C. Jayashankara
UPP
--
--
Divakar. C.P. Gowda
IND
--
--
T.K.Dasar
IND
--
--
Kowdle Channappa
IND
--
--
Aravind Premanand
EGP
--
--
Santhosh Mandya Gowda.
IND
--
--
Sumalatha Ambareesh
BSP
--
--
Nanjundaswamy
IND
--
--
Manjunath. B.
IND
--
--
Premakumar .V.V
IND
--
--
Puttegowda.N.C
IND
--
--
H.Narayana
IND
--
--
G. Manjunath
IND
--
--
Lingegowda S H
IND
--
--
Sumalatha P
IND
--
--
Satheesh Kumar .T.N
IND
--
--
M.L. Shashikumar
IND
--
--
C. Lingegowda
JD(S)
--
--
Nikhil Kumarswamy
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.47% and in 2009, the constituency registered 68.83% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mandya was: L R Shivaramegowda (JDS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,39,052 men, 8,30,121 women and 89 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mandya Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Mandya is: 12.5239 76.8962
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मांडया, कर्नाटक (Hindi); মান্ডিয়া, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); मांड्या, कर्नाटक (Marathi); મંડ્ય, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); மாண்டியா, கர்நாடகா (Tamil); మాండ్యా, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಮಂಡ್ಯ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); മാണ്ഡ്യ, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results