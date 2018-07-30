English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Maneka Gandhi Apologises for Her Remarks on Transgenders
Gandhi, while addressing MP Shashi Tharoor's concern on harassment to be faced by sex workers under the bill, used the term "other ones" and sniggered saying "TGs", referring to transgenders.
File photo of women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi.
New Delhi: Union Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) Maneka Gandhi on Monday apologised for the remarks she made on transgenders while presenting the anti-trafficking bill in the Lok Sabha last week.
"I sincerely apologise for using the term ‘other ones' during the debate on the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018, in Lok Sabha. I did not ‘snigger', I was embarrassed at my own lack of knowledge," she tweeted.
"I was not aware of the official terminology for the transgender community. In future, all official communication will use the term TGs. I would like to assure that the Anti-Trafficking Bill 2018 is gender neutral and provides protection to the aggrieved," she said.
I sincerely apologise for using the term ‘other ones’ during the debate on the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018, in Lok Sabha. I did not ‘snigger’, I was embarrassed at my own lack of knowledge.
— Maneka Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) July 30, 2018
I was not aware of the official terminology for the transgender community. In future, all official communication will use the term TGs. I would like to assure that the #AntiTraffickingBill2018 is gender neutral and provides protection to the aggrieved.
— Maneka Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) July 30, 2018
