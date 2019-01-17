LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Maneka Gandhi Calls Up Kolkata Hospital, Demands Suspension of 2 Nursing Students Who Killed 16 Puppies

Maneka Gandhi intervened in the matter after the arrested students were released on bail on Wednesday.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2019, 7:48 PM IST
File photo of women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi.
Kolkata: Women and Child Development Minister and animal rights activist, Maneka Gandhi, on Thursday called up the Deputy Superintendent of Nil Ratan Sarkar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital and demanded immediate suspension of the two nursing students who killed 16 puppies on January 13.

Maneka, who is also the founder of ‘People for Animals’ trust, intervened personally after the arrested nursing students – identified as Moutusi Mondal from first year and Soma Burman from second year –were released on bail on Wednesday.

Sources said Maneka asked the senior hospital authorities to suspend both the students, otherwise she will ensure that the license of NRS Hospital’s Nursing wing gets cancelled.

Speaking to News18, Hospital Superintendent Dr. Saibal Mukherjee confirmed that Maneka Gandhi did call and discuss the matter. “Yes, she called up and discussed the matter with our deputy superintendent Dr. Dwaipayan Biswas,” he said.

Dr Biswas, Maneka Gandhi and Gauri Maulekhi, trustee, People for Animals, were not available for comments.

Two women nursing students were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the killings of 16 dead puppies at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on January 13. Post mortem reports report revealed that they were killed with heavy objects.

A mobile video taken by one of the college students showed Moutusi and Soma beating the puppies with an Iron rods while wearing surgical gloves. They were arrested on January 15 but released on bail a day later. Their release led to massive outrage among the animal lovers and activists in Kolkata who demanded stern action against them.

